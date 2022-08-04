Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully passes away at 94

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:21 AM PT – Thursday, August 4, 2022

Long time play-by-play broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at his Hidden Hills home in California on Tuesday. The hall of famer is best known for telling the Dodger’s story for nearly seven decades, which marked the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history. Scully’s unforgettable voice called Dodger games dating back to 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn. He was the voice behind the mythical plays of Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax.

Early in his career, the Bronx native made history at the age of 25-years-old becoming the youngest person to call a World Series in 1953. Scully called a record total of 28 World Series either on radio or TV, but it was in the unreal 1988 season that he made his most memorable call.

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Fans gathered outside Dodger Stadium to pay their respects to the legend. He called his last game for the Dodgers in October 2016, which ended an iconic 67-year run with the team. The Dodgers changed players, managers, executives, owners and even coasts, but Scully and his soothing, insightful style remained a constant for the fans.

“He was the best there ever was,” Kershaw said after the Dodgers’ game Tuesday night in San Francisco. “Just when you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here and a lot of people that have come through. It’s just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly.

Scully also called NFL games from 1975 to 1982, as well as professional tennis matches and the PGA Tour. He earned his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. Scully had five children, two stepchildren, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

No cause of death has been provided. He was 94-years-old.