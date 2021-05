OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:22 AM PT – Saturday, May 29, 2021

Known for his patriotism and helping veterans, Lee Greenwood is continuing his philanthropic endeavors with his new signature bourbon, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to veterans organizations. One America’s Stephanie Myers caught up with the music icon about his new ventures.

MORE NEWS: Dems Reluctantly Adopting Lab Leak Theory