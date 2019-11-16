Lebanon’s Safadi withdraws candidacy to be PM, urges Hariri for the post



FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammad Safadi speaks during the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Beirut, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Cynthia Karam FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammad Safadi speaks during the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Beirut, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Cynthia Karam

November 16, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Former Lebanese finance minister Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy to be the next prime minister on Saturday, saying that he saw that it would have been difficult to form a “harmonious” cabinet supported by all parties.

Safadi, in a statement from his office, said he hoped outgoing prime minister Saad al-Hariri would be designated again for the post. Hariri quit on Oct. 29 in the face of unprecedented anti-government protests.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Grant McCool)