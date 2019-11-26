Lebanon’s president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday: sources



FILE PHOTO: President Michel Aoun addresses the nation on the eve of the country's 76th independence day at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 21, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: President Michel Aoun addresses the nation on the eve of the country's 76th independence day at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 21, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

November 26, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the country’s next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned last month amid sweeping protests that have thrown the country deep into political and economic crisis.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams)