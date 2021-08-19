Lebanon’s President Aoun says pressures on Mikati delay government formation



FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

August 19, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati was facing increasing demands from others on the formation of a new government, which he said had resulted in its delay.

He added in a statement that he feared the goal of the demands was to force Mikati to resign, which Aoun said he did not want.

There was no immediate comment from Mikati on Aoun’s statement.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jon Boyle)