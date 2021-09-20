Lebanon’s Mikati says IMF talks a necessity not a choice



FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati arrives to meet with Lebanon's president Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati arrives to meet with Lebanon's president Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

September 20, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund was a necessity to pull the country out of its financial crisis.

Mikati made his remarks after a long parliamentary session, held since noon, to debate his government’s policy proposal and give a vote of confidence.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of restructuring the banking sector.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Chris Reese)