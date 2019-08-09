Trending

Lebanon’s Jumblatt says to attend reconciliation meeting

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt gestures as he walks out of the parliament building in Downtown Beirut November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

August 9, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said in a text message he would attend a reconciliation meeting on Friday with another Druze politician, Talal Arslan, and Lebanon’s top political leadership.

The dispute between Jumblatt and Arslan’s political parties has paralyzed the Lebanese government since a shooting incident at the end of June and their reconciliation would pave the way for a cabinet meeting, though a session has yet to be scheduled.

(Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

