Lebanon’s information minister quits to ease Saudi dispute

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi gestures during a news conference to announce his resignation in Beirut, Lebanon December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi gestures during a news conference to announce his resignation in Beirut, Lebanon December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

December 3, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s information minister resigned on Friday, saying he was putting the country before his personal interest to help end a diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia brought on by his comments.

George Kordahi, a TV host-turned-politican, said he had quit before Emmanuel Macron visited Saudi Arabia in the hope that the French president would help ease the crisis triggered by his critical remarks about Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after Kordahi’s comments which Riyadh said were a symptom of the wider issue of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s grip on Lebanon.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran have long battled for influence in the region, including in Lebanon, which is struggling with a deep economic crisis and desperately needs financial support from regional and international donors.

Other Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, followed Saudi Arabia’s lead with similar measures against Lebanon.

Kordahi, a Christian whose Marada party is backed by Hezbollah, had refused to resign in the weeks afterwards even as Prime Minister Najib Mikati asked him to put “national interest” first.

“I understood from Mikati…that the French want my resignation to take place ahead of his (Macron’s) visit,” Kordahi told a news conference.

He said he believed Mikati had assurances that Macron would discuss Lebanon’s ties with Riyadh.

“I refuse to be used as a reason to harm Lebanon and my fellow Lebanese in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries,” he said, adding he wanted to prevent any punitive action against the hundreds of thousands of Lebanese living in Gulf Arab states.

Macron said on Friday he hoped there would be “progress” on the Lebanon crisis in the next hours and said France would “do all we can to re-engage the Gulf regions for the benefit of Lebanon,” in comments made during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Karim Emile Bitar, head of political science at Saint Joseph University of Beirut, said Kordahi’s resignation was more of a catalyst than cause for the Saudi measures, which he said were unlikely to be lifted swiftly as they were driven by the ongoing regional tussle between Tehran and Riyadh.

“Their main objective is to trim the wings of Hezbollah,” he said.

“The whole Kordahi affair was a sideshow that showed once again that Lebanon is not a sovereign country and is paying the price of the Saudi-Iranian proxy war.”

(Reporting by Timour Azhari and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)