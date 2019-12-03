Lebanon’s Hariri backs businessman Khatib for prime minister



FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

December 3, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday backed businessman Samir al-Khatib to head the next government, though he said some details still had to be discussed.

Hariri, who resigned as prime minister in late October under pressure from protests against the ruling elite, told reporters on Tuesday that he would not take part in the new government.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)