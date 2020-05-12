Lebanon to go into four-day closure to prevent virus spread



FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s government agreed on a “full closure” of the country for four days, the presidency said as the cabinet met on Tuesday to try to ward off a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The closure starts on Wednesday night.

Authorities have warned of a resurgence in recent days as the number of cases jumped to its highest point in more than a month after the government eased some lockdown restrictions.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)