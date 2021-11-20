Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says



FILE PHOTO: Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

November 20, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can “change its behaviour” to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)