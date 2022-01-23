Lebanon keen on maintaining “best relations” with Gulf states – President Aoun



FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

January 23, 2022

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is keen to maintain “the best relations” with the Gulf Arab states, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Sunday.

Aoun also said a proposal by the Kuwaiti foreign minister on building confidence with the Gulf states would be discussed before an appropriate position was announced.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem)