Lebanon court dismisses case against Beirut blast judge allowing probe to continue



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the site of the 2020 Beirut port explosion, Lebanon October 13, 2021. The Arabic reads: 'The right to justice'. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the site of the 2020 Beirut port explosion, Lebanon October 13, 2021. The Arabic reads: 'The right to justice'. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

October 14, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A Lebanese court on Thursday dismissed the latest legal complaint brought against the lead investigator of the Beirut port blast probe, allowing him to resume work, a judicial source and court documents showed.

The probe into last year’s catastrophic Beirut port blast that left over 200 dead was suspended this week on the back of a complaint brought forward by two top politicians lead judge Tarek Bitar was seeking to question.

