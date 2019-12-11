Lebanon 2019 budget deficit much bigger than expected: finance minister



FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil attends a cabinet meeting at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

December 11, 2019

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected owing to a “very concerning” decrease in state revenues, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with a deep financial crisis.

Khalil said Lebanon, which has been swept by protests since Oct. 17, is facing serious difficulties financing the state, in remarks to reporters aired on broadcaster LBCI.

