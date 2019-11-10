Lebanese protesters call for an end to corruption

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT — Sunday, November 10, 2019

Protesters have taken to the streets in Lebanon and are demanding for the removal of corrupt banking officials. Sunday reports said the country’s banking system has led to one of the world’s largest debt burdens, which prompted demonstrations.

The protests came amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Banks have been trying to fight ‘capital flight’ by preventing most transfers abroad and imposing curbs on hard-currency withdrawals. Demonstrators have said their efforts are not enough.

“The central banks are working on accumulating funds in collusion with venture capitalists — these profits go to the top one percent,” stated one protester. “This is why we are marching towards banks: to let them know that this type of rule must come to an end.”

Protests against the government and the ruling elite have been ongoing since the middle of October.

Tripoli #Lebanon tonight, it’s Day 23 and crowds still packed in Nour square. 10 days since Gov. resigned, strikes, universities closed, fuel shortages, but people across country not going home… pic.twitter.com/nbbHZDC8J9 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 8, 2019

Lebanon’s prime minister recently announced his resignation after nationwide protests brought the country to a halt for nearly two weeks. Saad Hariri stepped down amid anti-government demonstrations and has relinquished political power to the country’s president.

The official’s decision came after protesters demanded he resign. They expressed their joy after hearing the news, but said they will stay in the streets until all their demands are met.

WATCH: Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces his resignation following 13 days of protests across Lebanon. #سعد_الحريري pic.twitter.com/VLycplhkiI — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 29, 2019

“The prime ministers resignation is the beginning of realizing what we are working for. This is not yet enough, we surely want more than this. We want to continue with the remaining steps.”

— Nisrine Hammoud, protester

Recent rallies have drawn people from all around Lebanon. They’ve said they are furious at their leaders for plundering state resources for personal gain.

It’s unclear who will replace Hariri as Lebanese prime minister. Only time will tell if more officials follow in his footsteps as unrest in the country continues.