Lebanese parliament convenes to vote on new government

February 11, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese parliament convened a session on Tuesday for MPs to hold a vote of confidence on the new government led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, as security forces clashed with protesters nearby seeking to thwart the session.

MPs are set to vote on a government policy statement that says the country needs “painful steps” to rescue it from an unprecedented financial crisis.

