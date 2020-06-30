Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Iran to discuss Syria on Wednesday, Kremlin says



FILE PHOTO: Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Hassan Rouhani of Iran pose following a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

June 30, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani will hold a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The three countries held talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in 2018, aimed at reducing tensions in Syria.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)