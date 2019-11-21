Lawyers for Epstein accusers threaten Prince Andrew to cooperate with U.S. probe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:08 AM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein accusers are urging Prince Andrew to fully cooperate with U.S. investigators. On Thursday, U.S. attorneys demanded for the prince to help in the investigation against Epstein and said are prepared to subpoena Andrew if he does not comply.

This comes as lawyers continue to pursue an investigation against Epstein despite his death in August. Andrew previously said he would help law enforcement. He stepped down from public duties Wednesday, following backlash from his BBC interview.

Many have speculated the U.K. royal has not been credible about his involvement or awareness to Epstein’s crimes. The two had previously been friends until Andrew said he cut off ties.

“I’ve questioned myself as to why did I go and what was I doing, and was it the right thing to do?” stated the prince. “I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together.”

Lawyers for Epstein’s victims are calling on Prince Andrew to show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents related to his relationship with Epstein.