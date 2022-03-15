Lawyer for UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he is hoping for good news soon



FILE PHOTO: A British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran March 7, 2021. Zaghari family/WANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran March 7, 2021. Zaghari family/WANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 15, 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) – The lawyer of detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said on Tuesday he was hopeful there would be good news soon, as Tehran and London pressed on with talks about a long-standing 400-million-pound debt.

When asked whether Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)