Lawmakers Push for Michael Cohen to be Charged for Perjury

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:10 AM PT – Sunday. June 9, 2019

Lawmakers are calling for Michael Cohen to be held responsible for lying to Congress.

Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows are leading this effort by pushing to examine Cohen’s testimony for evidence of perjury.

To do so, the Representatives Jordan and Meadows sent a letter to the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings, Friday.

The letter functioned as an official request for Michael Cohen’s testimony transcript which the lawmakers plan to use against Cohen to point out two instances of lying.

“You can’t have people coming in front of Congress and lying to us, which is exactly what Cohen did” Representative Jim Jordan said.

In one instance, Cohen told Congress he would not accept a pardon from President Trump.

However later evidence showed this was a lie, as Cohen and his legal team considered the pardon an option.

Cohen also adamantly claimed he never wanted a job in the White House which was disputed by court documents submitted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The letter disclosed Jordan and Meadows’ ‘disgust’ and slammed Cummings mishandling of the situation after he said he would hold Cohen accountable more than 100 days ago.

Jordan has been vocal about the left wing’s continuous attacks on the President, thinking this could play a role in Cummings’ hesitation to dig deeper into Cohen’s’ lies.

The letter urges Cummings’ to reconsider his decision and to ‘put the institutional interests of the committee’ above his political goals.