Lawmakers launching investigation into Capitol security

UPDATED 7:10 AM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to shift the blame for last week’s protest away from the left.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is threatening representatives with prosecution if they are found guilty of helping Capitol protesters.

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Pelosi said authorities are conducting a review on the Capitol building’s security infrastructure. She also announced retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore will lead the investigation on the Capitol building’s security.

“I have asked retired Lieutenant General Russell Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes and command and control,” Pelosi said. “The general is a respected leader with experience dealing with crises.”

The House Speaker then announced an investigation into House members who allegedly helped protesters enter the Capitol.

“When we’re talking about security, we have to talk about truth and trust,” Pelosi stated. “In order to serve here with each other, we must trust that people have respect for their oath of office, respect for this institution. We must trust each other, respecting the people who sent us here. We must also have the truth and that will be looked into.”

This came as reports suggested members of Congress gave unauthorized tours of the Capitol days before protesters stormed the building. She claimed if members are found to have helped demonstrators enter the Capitol, they may face actions beyond Congress.

“If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices,” Pelosi said. “There may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress in terms of prosecution for that.”

She went on to condemn the violence at the Capitol and noted they are commissioning an ‘After Action Committee’ to review the incident.

“Members are moving forward with strong oversight from committees, of course, to have after-action review,” Pelosi noted. “There is strong interest in the Congress in a 9/11 type commission and outside commission to conduct that after-action review. In the meantime, I’m very grateful to General Honoré.”

Meanwhile, federal agents continue to investigate individuals involved with the Capitol protest or who pose a violent threat ahead of the presidential inauguration.