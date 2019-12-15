Lawmakers double down on efforts to improve military housing conditions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:55 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

The condition of military housing continues to be a massive problem in America and has prompted lawmakers to step in. Congressional negotiators reached an agreement this month in regards to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which could lead to significant changes in military housing.

Last night the NDAA passed the House in an overwhelming bipartisan vote: 377 to 48. The bill includes our Tenants Bill of Rights, with housing protections for our military families. We need to sign this into law! I'll be watching the Senate for its vote. pic.twitter.com/zSz56UwYuf — Congresswoman Kendra Horn (@RepKendraHorn) December 12, 2019

The NDAA plans to create a tenant bill of rights, which would ensure the DOD sets up standardized assessments for monitoring military housing health hazards like lead or mold. The bill of rights would also ban private contractors from adding nondisclosure agreements to base housing leases.

It will also mandate the creation of an electronic communications system, aimed at helping tenants report problems and track repairs.

Hundreds of service members across the country have reported staying in housing with faulty appliances, infestations, and mold. Lawsuits indicated the families living in these units have suffered health issues, including memory loss and lifelong illnesses such as lupus.

Republican Sen. Martha McSally recently slammed military housing CEOs for ignoring the growing housing problem.

“Maybe some of the CEOs need to move into some military housing over the holidays,” she said. “See how they feel trying to figure out where they’re going to put up their Christmas tree or where they’re going to be serving Christmas dinner.”

Officials have given contractor representatives an opportunity to testify about their role in the matter.

“We have learned a lot, and we realized we have needed to transform many of the ways we do business in order to improve our residents’ daily living experiences,” stated Balfour Beatty Communities official Rick Taylor.

U.S. senators have suggested removing or prosecuting contractors who have allowed military housing to get so bad. They are hoping the funding from the NDAA will alleviate key issues reported by contractors.

The final Senate vote to pass the NDAA into law is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Related: Senate Holds Hearing To Address Poor Conditions Of Military Base Housing