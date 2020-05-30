Trending

Lawmakers calling for peace after days of protests

Protesters gather Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT — Saturday, May 30, 2020

Lawmakers have called for an end to the protests that gripped the nation this weekend. On Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the city of Minneapolis had descended into “chaos” and urged residents to restore peace.

“If you care about your community, you have got to put this to an end,” stated Walz. “It needs to stop.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added protesters shouldn’t be taking their frustrations out on innocent bystanders and businesses.

“We as a city are so much more than this, we as a city can be so much better than this,” he said. “There is no honor in burning down your city, there is no pride in looting local businesses that have become institutions of a neighborhood.”

Protesters confront police officers over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

However, protests quickly spread out of Minneapolis and, by Friday night, more than two dozen cities had reported widespread demonstrations.

In Southern California, protesters stopped traffic on a major freeway in Los Angeles, while some were detained for throwing rocks at police. California Governor Gavin Newsom has since said his heart goes out to the Floyd family and urged protesters to stay non-violent.

“Let us commit ourselves to that, in the spirit of this moment and the spirit of this weekend,” stated Newsom. “I pray that all of us who want to express ourselves do so thoughtfully and gently, but forcefully, in terms of expressing themselves, as they should and as they must.”

After protesters clashed with police outside of the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia Governor George Kemp sent in the National Guard to assist local law enforcement.

Demonstrators paint on the CNN logo during a protest, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Atlanta, in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Meanwhile, protesters have said bringing in the National Guard will only increase tensions. Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields agreed.

“I’m standing here because what I saw was my people face-to-face with this crowd, and everybody’s thinking, ‘How can we use force to diffuse it?’” she said. “I’m not having that.”

Officials have said they are hoping the arrest of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will eventually lead to the end of the violence before it escalates further.

A person runs while a police vehicle is burning during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

