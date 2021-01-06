Lawmakers and officials condemn attack on U.S. Capitol

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the attack on the Capitol building, calling on the violence and destruction caused by protesters to stop.

On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators broke through police lines to storm the Capitol Building while lawmakers debated the Electoral College votes. During the breach, the vice president took to Twitter to say anyone involved in storming the Capitol Building must respect law enforcement and leave.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Pence affirmed peaceful protests are the right of every American, but added this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated. The vice president also asserted those involved in the attack will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also called for peace as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. In a tweet, he said the President wants them to express their opinions peacefully.

To all those patriots challenging the fraudulent election , POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY, We are the law and order party, You are on the right side of the law and history. Act with respect for all. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 6, 2021

The former New York City mayor urged President Trump’s supporters to act with respect for all, reminding demonstrators they are part of the “law and order party.”

Additionally, former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway called for demonstrators breaching the Capitol to end the violence. In an interview on Wednesday, Conway said protesters in front of the Capitol should heed President Trump’s advice to go home.

This is not appropriate, not legal and not funny. Get out. https://t.co/4RfWUNqlF3 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021

She added that anyone who condemned the far-left riots last summer should also condemn the protesters who stormed the Capitol Building.

STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, protests are erupting in a number of other cities across the nation. According to reports on Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators in Georgia, Michigan and California stormed their state Capitol buildings.

A number of protesters rallied at the Golden State’s Capitol building. They called for election integrity and to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). The Kansas Statehouse was also breached by hundreds of demonstrators.