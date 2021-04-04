Trending

Lawmakers aim to strike balance on Capitol security

UPDATED 9:27 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Several lawmakers are working to address security at the Capitol in wake of Friday’s fatal attack.

On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the death of Officer Billy Evans has only added to the need to address security at the Capitol in a comprehensive way.

“Yesterday’s attack at the Capitol, which resulted in the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans and injured another officer, has only added to the need to address security at the Capitol in a comprehensive way,” Schumer stated.

Schumer went on to say Senate committees are already conducting bipartisan and extensive reviews to ensure the Capitol is as secure as possible.

In the meantime, Republican lawmakers are working to find a balance between over the top security and allowing Americans access to the Capitol.

