Law firm’s report on Wirecard transactions could be finished soon: source



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

March 8, 2019

MUNICH (Reuters) – A report by a law firm mandated by German payments company Wirecard to investigate transactions that media reports described as suspicious could be completed soon, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Wirecard declined to comment.

CEO Helge Braun earlier said on Twitter: “I am convinced that in the very near future the market can solely focus on the strong operative performance and innovations of Wirecard”

The company in February said law firm Rajah & Tann made no conclusive findings of criminal misconduct by employees of the company.

German authorities in February opened an investigation into a Financial Times journalist after the paper reported on the company’s Singapore transactions citing an internal probe by Rajah & Tann.

