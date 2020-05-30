Law enforcement officials in N.Y. prepare for another night of violent protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:38 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

State officials in New York have ramped up law enforcement efforts to combat the violent protests against police brutality. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the “National Guard is on standby,” as well as state police, for communities overwhelmed by rioters and looters.

We need to mobilize the outrage and the energy into real, positive change. That’s how this moment becomes a different one. pic.twitter.com/ZATxRyNoR9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 31, 2020

He has called the ongoing destruction an “ugly situation,” but added he sympathizes with Americans’ “outrage” over George Floyd’s death.

“The big issue is people are outraged. I understand that, I am outraged. It’s not just George Floyd’s killing, although that’s enough to outrage a nation. It’s George Floyd, it’s Ahmaud Arbery, it’s Breonna Taylor, all just in the past three months. It’s 30 years of Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell and Abner Louima.” – Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York

Last night was a long and ugly night across the country and across our state. People are outraged and I understand it. I am too. It’s not just George Floyd’s killing, although that is cause enough. It’s the continuing, chronic, institutional racism in this country. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 31, 2020

Police officers anticipated a fourth night of protests and have already arrested hundreds of people amid the chaos.