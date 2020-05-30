Trending

Law enforcement officials in N.Y. prepare for another night of violent protests

Police in riot gear walk down a street during a protest in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:38 PM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

State officials in New York have ramped up law enforcement efforts to combat the violent protests against police brutality. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the “National Guard is on standby,” as well as state police, for communities overwhelmed by rioters and looters.

He has called the ongoing destruction an “ugly situation,” but added he sympathizes with Americans’ “outrage” over George Floyd’s death.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“The big issue is people are outraged. I understand that, I am outraged. It’s not just George Floyd’s killing, although that’s enough to outrage a nation. It’s George Floyd, it’s Ahmaud Arbery, it’s Breonna Taylor, all just in the past three months. It’s 30 years of Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell and Abner Louima.” – Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York

Police officers anticipated a fourth night of protests and have already arrested hundreds of people amid the chaos.

