Laura Ashley says CEO to step down, names replacement



FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Laura Ashley store in Kiev, Ukraine, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Laura Ashley store in Kiev, Ukraine, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

January 31, 2020

(Reuters) – Clothing and furnishing retailer Laura Ashley Holdings Plc <ALY.L> said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Kwan Cheong Ng will step down at the end of April, and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Katharine Poulter.

The clothing retailer, a favorite of Princess Diana in its 1980s heyday, replaced Chief financial officer Seán Anglim and appointed Sagar Mavani in October last year.

The company has been struggling with poor performance in its home furnishings business and a decline in online sales.

