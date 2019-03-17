Trending

Latvian foreign minister says he would back Brexit extension

Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview in Riga
Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview in Riga, Latvia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

March 17, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said he would encourage his government to agree to a Brexit extension ahead of a European Union summit this week.

“My own government is going to discuss this issue next Tuesday, in preparation for a Thursday and Friday European Council. What is important of course is that there is clarity by Thursday from the UK government,” he told Sky News.

“If there is a request for an extension, I personally would advise my government to vote in the European Council for extension but also we need then a very clear plan from the UK as to how we are going to proceed if there is a long-term extension.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Keith Weir)

