Latvian airline airBaltic halts flights to Russia until March 26



FILE PHOTO: A man inspects an airBaltic Airbus 220-300 plane as flights resume during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Riga international airport, Latvia May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins FILE PHOTO: A man inspects an airBaltic Airbus 220-300 plane as flights resume during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Riga international airport, Latvia May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

February 26, 2022

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Latvian airline airBaltic has decided to stop all flights to Russia until March 26 due to increased risk amid Russia’s invasion to Ukraine, the carrier said on Saturday.

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic,” it added.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)