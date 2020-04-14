Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world



A man wearing a protective mask walks on an empty street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido A man wearing a protective mask walks on an empty street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

April 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 119,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The number of new cases is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization said.

* Spain and Austria allowed partial returns to work on Tuesday, while and Britain and France extended their lockdowns and Italy maintained some tight restrictions.

* Britain’s death toll could run some 15% higher than official figures have indicated, according to broader data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes.

* A lower number of new cases in Germany in recent days is likely due to less testing over Easter and the outbreak is not yet contained, the head of the Robert Koch health institute said.

* Moscow warned it may run out of hospital beds in the next two to three weeks, as Russia’s total cases surpassed 20,000.

* Poland will gradually lift lockdown measures from April 19, starting with restrictions on shops.

* Slovakia will release a plan next Monday on when and how shops will reopen after forced closures.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump defended his response to the virus and said he did not intend to fire the leading health expert, who said that earlier intervention could have saved more lives.

* Ten U.S. governors banded together in two regional pacts to coordinate gradual economic re-openings as the crisis appeared to be ebbing.

* Wyoming reported its first death on Monday, the final U.S. state to report a fatality from the outbreak.

* Brazil likely has 12 times more cases than are being officially reported, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

* China approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines as it battles to contain imported cases, especially from Russia.

* India extended its nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of cases crossed 10,000.

* Southeast Asian leaders agreed at a video conference summit to fight together against the “gravest public health crisis” in 100 years to make the region safe again.

* The Philippines ramped up testing to locate as many as 15,000 unknown infections.

* Taiwan on Tuesday reported no new cases for the first time in more than a month, in the latest sign that its early prevention methods have paid off.

* Australian officials are investigating whether an illegal social gathering of health workers is behind a spike in cases in the island state of Tasmania.

* Kyrgyzstan extended the state of emergency in its two major cities and several districts until April 30.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A first “solidarity flight” of medical supplies from the World Health Organization landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for distribution in Africa.

* Turkey passed a law that will allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees.

* Iran’s death toll was approaching 4,700 on Tuesday, following eased restrictions on travel within provinces.

* Sudan will impose a three-week lockdown on the capital Khartoum after 10 more cases were discovered on Monday.

* Nigeria extended lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for an additional 14 days.

* Zimbabwe’s president threatened 20 years in jail to the author of a fake statement that said the lockdown had been extended.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks gained after Chinese trade data came in better than expected and as some countries tried to restart their economies by partly lifting restrictions. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Britain’s economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period, and the unemployment rate could more than double to 10%, the country’s independent budget forecasters said.

* France’s finance minister said the economy was expected to contract 8% this year instead of the 6% flagged last week, revising the number to take the longer lockdown into account.

* Australia’s jobless rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in a quarter of a century, but officials said it was too soon to let up on social restrictions.

* New Zealand will unveil further fiscal stimulus this week as it forecast a surge in the unemployment rate to 26% if tough lockdown measures are extended.

* A steep economic downturn and massive rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7% of U.S. economic output, a Washington-based watchdog group said.

* The International Monetary Fund said it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust.

* Some large U.S. passenger airlines are close to accepting the terms of a $25 billion offer for government payroll aid, with announcements possible as early as Tuesday.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Uttaresh.V and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D’Silva)