LATAM Airlines to cancel 90% of its international flights

March 16, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines Group, the continent’s largest carrier, said on Monday it is canceling 90% of its international flights, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said passengers would begin to be affected on Monday. LATAM will also cut 40% of its domestic flights, for a total cancellation of 70% of its flights.

