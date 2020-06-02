Trending

Las Vegas Police officer paralyzed after being shot at protest

FILE – In this June 2, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas police block off a road at the Circus Circus hotel-casino after an officer was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police. (Christopher DeVargas/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT — Monday, June 15, 2020

A Las Vegas Police officer has been left paralyzed after he was shot in the head at a George Floyd protest. The family of Officer Shay Mikalonis confirmed over the weekend that he’s paralyzed from the neck down, he’s unable to speak and is currently on a ventilator.

Police have charged a 20-year-old suspect with “attempted murder, battery and firearms charges” in connection with the incident. He has been identified as Edgar Samaniego.

According to a local news outlet, the police report noted that the suspect was not participating in the protest and was, instead, staying at a nearby hotel.

“He’s come farther I think than a lot of people thought he was going to, but he still has a long way to go,” said Patrick Neville, Mikalonis’s stepfather. “We see positive signs, but he still has to hang tough…he still has to keep fighting the good fight.”

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020, file photo, Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of Shay Mikalonis, appears at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Samaniego is accused of shooting and critically injuring Mikalonis on the Las Vegas Strip on June 1, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

According to his family, Mikalonis has been temporarily accepted at a spine rehabilitation center. However, it’s still unclear to what extent he will be able to recover.

