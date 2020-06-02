Las Vegas Police officer paralyzed after being shot at protest

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT — Monday, June 15, 2020

A Las Vegas Police officer has been left paralyzed after he was shot in the head at a George Floyd protest. The family of Officer Shay Mikalonis confirmed over the weekend that he’s paralyzed from the neck down, he’s unable to speak and is currently on a ventilator.

Police have charged a 20-year-old suspect with “attempted murder, battery and firearms charges” in connection with the incident. He has been identified as Edgar Samaniego.

According to a local news outlet, the police report noted that the suspect was not participating in the protest and was, instead, staying at a nearby hotel.

“He’s come farther I think than a lot of people thought he was going to, but he still has a long way to go,” said Patrick Neville, Mikalonis’s stepfather. “We see positive signs, but he still has to hang tough…he still has to keep fighting the good fight.”

According to his family, Mikalonis has been temporarily accepted at a spine rehabilitation center. However, it’s still unclear to what extent he will be able to recover.