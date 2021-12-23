Las Bambas says temporary truce in Peru road does not allow sustainable restart of mine



FILE PHOTO: People sit in the mountains in front of a mine operated by MMG Las Bambas, in a region where locals claim mining activity has negatively affected crop yields and killed livestock, outside of Cusco, Peru October 14, 2021. Picture taken October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce FILE PHOTO: People sit in the mountains in front of a mine operated by MMG Las Bambas, in a region where locals claim mining activity has negatively affected crop yields and killed livestock, outside of Cusco, Peru October 14, 2021. Picture taken October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

LIMA (Reuters) – MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine said on Thursday that a temporary truce to lift a blockade on a key transport road in Peru, which has been blocked for over a month, does not guarantee conditions to restart operations in a sustainable way.

Residents of the Chumbivilcas province have been blocking the road since Nov. 20, forcing Las Bambas, which produces some 2% of global copper output, to suspend production, creating a major issue for the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo. Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer.

While many Chumbivilcas residents agreed to lift the blockade on Wednesday, Las Bambas said some of them are still blocking the road and have built huts on the route.

Still, the communities that did lift the blockade have only agreed to a temporary truce until Dec. 30 https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-peru-protesters-clear-las-bambas-road-after-mining-shutdown-legal-2021-12-22, when Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez is set to visit the area. Residents have said that depending on the agreements reached that day they will lift the blockade permanently or restart it.

Las Bambas said in a statement it “calls on all parties to respect the rule of law and generate the conditions necessary to restart our operations in a sustainable way.” The company added that the temporary truce did not meet those conditions.

The Las Bambas mine has been a flashpoint for protests since the mine started operations, with blockades hitting the road on and off for over 400 days since then.

Vasquez has strongly urged protesting communities to clear the road but was vague about the consequences of not doing so. She has not ruled out a state of emergency declaration but said she would rather engage in dialogue.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)