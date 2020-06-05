LAPD holds vigil in honor of George Floyd

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department joined peaceful protesters in a vigil for George Floyd on Friday. The vigil was hosted in the LAPD headquarters courtyard, where multiple religious leaders, officers and activists attended.

During the service, Police Chief Michel Moore condemned Floyd’s death. He stated this is a time to fix injustices within the law enforcement system, including in his own department.

Moore likened the plague of racial injustice to a pandemic.

“We all hope for this antidote to this pandemic,” he said. “More importantly, as an American, I hope for an antidote for racism, for social injustice, for the inequality.”

The chief emphasized his department is committed to improvement.

Protesters who attended the vigil expressed it was good to see people within the justice system who are on their side.