LAPD holds vigil in honor of George Floyd

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks to a protester after a vigil with members of professional associations and the interfaith community at LAPD headquarters, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department joined peaceful protesters in a vigil for George Floyd on Friday. The vigil was hosted in the LAPD headquarters courtyard, where multiple religious leaders, officers and activists attended.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore holds up an electric candle as speaks during a vigil with members of professional associations and the interfaith community at LAPD headquarters, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

During the service, Police Chief Michel Moore condemned Floyd’s death. He stated this is a time to fix injustices within the law enforcement system, including in his own department.

Moore likened the plague of racial injustice to a pandemic.

“We all hope for this antidote to this pandemic,” he said. “More importantly, as an American, I hope for an antidote for racism, for social injustice, for the inequality.”

The chief emphasized his department is committed to improvement.

Protesters who attended the vigil expressed it was good to see people within the justice system who are on their side.

