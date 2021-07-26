Language learning app Duolingo raises price range for IPO



FILE PHOTO: Woman with her smartphone poses in front of displayed Duolingo logo in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Woman with her smartphone poses in front of displayed Duolingo logo in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – Language learning app Duolingo Inc said on Monday it had raised the price target range for its initial public offering in the United States to between $95 and $100 each, aiming for a total raise of nearly $511 million at the top end of the range.

The company had previously set the range at $85 to $95 per share.

