Trending

Landslide kills at least 22 in Cameroon, multiple people still reported missing

Rescue workers search through the rubble following a landslide in Bafoussam Cameroon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Cameroon on Monday deployed rescue workers and its military to search the wreckage of houses hit by a landslide that killed more than a dozen people overnight in the western village of Bamoungoum, near the regional capital Bafoussam. (AP Photo/Leclerc Tsakem)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:46 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

At least 22 people are dead after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Western Cameroon. Rescue teams are racing against the clock to search through the rubble and find the dozens of people who are missing.

Officials say the side of a hill gave way overnight, destroying more than a dozen homes. The government of Cameroon has now released tens of thousands of dollars in funding to help with the rescue efforts and to run emergency shelters.

“We represent the government’s solidarity with the village,” stated George Obam, minister of Centralization and Local Development. “I think it is useful that without delay the government supports the people here who have lost everything, so that they receive the kind of support that helps them not to completely restart their lives but to at least deal with the present situation.”

The death toll is expected to rise as more people are pulled from the rubble.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE