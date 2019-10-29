Landslide kills at least 22 in Cameroon, multiple people still reported missing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:46 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

At least 22 people are dead after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Western Cameroon. Rescue teams are racing against the clock to search through the rubble and find the dozens of people who are missing.

Officials say the side of a hill gave way overnight, destroying more than a dozen homes. The government of Cameroon has now released tens of thousands of dollars in funding to help with the rescue efforts and to run emergency shelters.

#CameroonWestregion At least more than 40 persons are feared dead in a landslide which occurred in a small locality in Bafoussam 3 subdivision on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/C2YiZ9Wi3q — Cameroon News Agency (CNA) (@CMRNewsAgency) October 29, 2019

“We represent the government’s solidarity with the village,” stated George Obam, minister of Centralization and Local Development. “I think it is useful that without delay the government supports the people here who have lost everything, so that they receive the kind of support that helps them not to completely restart their lives but to at least deal with the present situation.”

The death toll is expected to rise as more people are pulled from the rubble.