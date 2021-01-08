Lakers get by Grizzlies for 4th straight win



Jan 5, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) waits for a pass from guard Dennis Schroder (17) against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Jan 5, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) waits for a pass from guard Dennis Schroder (17) against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

January 8, 2021

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight game.

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Gorgui Dieng and Dillon Brooks also scored 13 points for Memphis.

Davis’ slam off a bounce pass from James gave the Lakers an 86-81 lead with 1:35 left. James hit a turnaround jumper to keep the lead at five with 1:03 remaining, and James then blocked Brandon Clarke’s shot in the key with 49.4 seconds left.

A three-point play at the start of the fourth quarter gave Memphis a 71-67 lead, but both teams continued to trade leads until Davis’ 3-pointer moved the Lakers ahead for good 80-79 with 4:22 remaining.

The Lakers trailed by four, 49-45, at halftime but grabbed the lead and extended it to a 65-58 advantage with 3:45 left in the third.

Memphis moved back ahead 66-65 on a turnaround jumper by Valanciunas before taking a one-point lead into the fourth.

An 8-0 run by the Lakers gave them an early 10-3 lead, but it was the Grizzlies who rallied behind their bench to take a 24-19 advantage into the second quarter.

Memphis reserves combined for 21 points in the opening quarter, led by Dieng with nine.

The Grizzlies used a 14-5 run to take a 40-32 lead with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter. Dieng scored on a dunk to make it 49-39 with 1:25 left, but the Lakers scored the final six points of the half to cut the deficit to four.

–Field Level Media