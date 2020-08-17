Lagardere pledges strategic overhaul under shareholder pressure



August 17, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French media group Lagardere’s <LAGA.PA> board backed an extension of Arnaud Lagardere’s mandate as managing partner and outlined a new strategy on Monday, pushing back against growing shareholder pressure for new leadership.

A new “strategic roadmap” approved by the board will focus on the group’s travel retail and publishing divisions as growth drivers, overseen by a newly enlarged management board, Lagardere said in a statement.

The supervisory board also approved Arnaud Lagardere’s four-year renewal “in order to stabilise the group’s governance in a period without precedent,” the company statement said.

The move marks the latest twist in a French boardroom saga sparked by activist fund Amber Capital, which now owns 20% of the underperforming group – whose titles include Paris Match – and has been pushing for change.

It comes days after French billionaire Vincent Bollore, whose Vivendi owns 23.5% of Lagardere, effectively switched sides by striking a pact with Amber to press joint demands for four board seats.

The drama has cast a spotlight on the arcane “commandite” structure allowing Arnaud Lagardere, son of founder Jean-Luc Lagardere, to control the company through a holding of just 7%.

Divisions other than publishing and travel retail include strong brands and will be managed “in order to optimise their value”, Monday’s statement said, without elaborating.

However the board also reaffirmed its commitment to “the integrity of the group” in the face of what it described as “destabilization attempts” and “dismantlement ambitions”.

