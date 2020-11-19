LAFC star Rossi tests positive, will miss playoff opener



FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi (9) celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi (9) celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

November 19, 2020

Los Angeles FC star Diego Rossi tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s playoff game against the Seattle Sounders.

The forward was tested following Uruguay’s loss to Brazil in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. He did not appear in the game.

Rossi is the third LAFC player to test positive while playing with his national team in the past week. Midfielder Jose Cifuentes and defender Diego Palacios, members of Ecuador’s team, also tested positive and likely will miss the playoff opener on Nov. 24 in Seattle, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Rossi was named the inaugural winner of the MLS Young Player of the Year award on Monday.

The 22-year-old won the 2020 Golden Boot with a league-leading 14 goals and added four assists in 19 games. He is the youngest player in MLS history to finish a season as top goal scorer.

This is the second coronavirus outbreak to hit the team. In the last week of October, three players tested positive. They have been cleared to return.

–Field Level Media