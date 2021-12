FILE PHOTO: A general view of stacked shipping containers at Peel Ports Liverpool docks in Liverpool, Britain, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble FILE PHOTO: A general view of stacked shipping containers at Peel Ports Liverpool docks in Liverpool, Britain, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

December 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The lack of a deal with the United States to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum is not connected with any concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, a U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)