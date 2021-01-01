Trending

Labor unions lash out over job killing energy policies

GASCOYNE, ND – OCTOBER 14: Miles of unused pipe prepared for the Keystone XL pipeline sat in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:46 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Labor unions that endorsed Joe Biden are lashing out after he revoked the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The United Association of Union Plumbers, which backed the Democrat president, released a statement over the weekend which said, “sadly the Biden administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work.”

Biden’s executive order is expected to cut at least 11 thousand union jobs.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) said he was disgusted by the move.

“Joe Biden’s first day in office, he killed thousands of American jobs. Joe Biden killed hundreds of Wisconsin jobs,” Steil stated. “I find his decision disgusting.”

Gov. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) also slammed the job losses, saying “these aren’t just statistics, they’re lives and families.”

MORE NEWS: Putin Claims Protests ‘Illegal,’ But Russian Constitution Allows Rallies

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE