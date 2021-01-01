Labor unions lash out over job killing energy policies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:46 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Labor unions that endorsed Joe Biden are lashing out after he revoked the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The United Association of Union Plumbers, which backed the Democrat president, released a statement over the weekend which said, “sadly the Biden administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work.”

Biden’s executive order is expected to cut at least 11 thousand union jobs.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) said he was disgusted by the move.

On Joe Biden’s first day in office he killed thousands of American jobs. He killed hundreds of Wisconsin jobs. Joe Biden needs to reconsider his decision immediately. pic.twitter.com/9G5NhNxZAH — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) January 23, 2021

“Joe Biden’s first day in office, he killed thousands of American jobs. Joe Biden killed hundreds of Wisconsin jobs,” Steil stated. “I find his decision disgusting.”

Gov. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) also slammed the job losses, saying “these aren’t just statistics, they’re lives and families.”