Labor Dept. sends White House proposal for limited overtime expansion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:54 AM PT — Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The Trump administration is moving forward with efforts to undo Obama-era rules for overtime pay.

On Monday, the Labor Department sent its rewrite of the regulations covering overtime to the White House for final approval.

The regulations are expected to expand the number of workers covered to an estimated 1.2 million people.

Under the Obama-era decision, over 4 million workers would have been eligible for overtime.

Currently, workers with a salary of less than $24,000 a year must be paid overtime. However, the Obama-era rule would push that number to $47,000 .

The Labor Department believes that hike would force businesses to cut hours and reduce hiring.