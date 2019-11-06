Labor court rejects injunction against Lufthansa strike



FILE PHOTO: Tail wings of planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are seen from a cafe bar at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: Tail wings of planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are seen from a cafe bar at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> cabin crew was given the green light by a German court to go on strike this week.

On Wednesday, the Frankfurt labor court rejected a temporary injunction against a flight attendants’ strike scheduled for this week at German carrier Lufthansa.

Germany’s biggest airline had filed a motion with the court to prevent the strike after trade union UFO had called for a walkout at Lufthansa’s German operations on Thursday and Friday.

As part of a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has fought with the airline in court for months over the union’s legal status.

The court said that its decision could still be legally challenged.

