La. Rep.-elect Letlow says late husband’s COVID-19 death will inform her work

Louisiana Representative-elect Julia Letlow said she will carry the legacy of her late husband with her to the capitol. During an interview Sunday, she vowed to use her husband’s death from coronavirus to inform her COVID-19 and health policies.

Earlier this month, Letlow was declared the winner of the special election of the congressional seat left by her late husband Luke who died just weeks after he was elected.

Congratulations @jbletlow on tonight’s victory! I know you will carry on the mission Luke and you started by serving the people of LA-05 in Congress. Looking forward to working alongside you for the people Louisiana! pic.twitter.com/ouF5nofFXn — Steve Scalise (@SteveScaliseGOP) March 21, 2021

Letlow went on to promote coronavirus vaccines and urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

“I just want to take a second to acknowledge all of the Americans out there who have lost loved ones to COVID,” she stated. “I want to say that I see you, I hear you.”

The representative-elect went on to note that she is a huge proponent of the vaccine. She cited its lifesaving capabilities and encouraged anybody out there who’s eligible to go ahead and get it.

In the meantime, Letlow vowed to work in a bipartisan matter to bolster broadband access and the education system in her home district.

