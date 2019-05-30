La. lawmakers approve heartbeat bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT — Thursday, May 30, 2019

A bill that would outlawing abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected has been sent to the Louisiana governor’s desk. The state’s legislature approved the measure Wednesday, which does not provide exceptions for rape or incest.

Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards previously said he would break with his party and approve it because he ran as a pro-life candidate.

Several states, including Georgia and Mississippi, have passed restrictive abortion bills in the last month with hopes the Supreme Court will take up their cases and overturn Roe v. Wade.

“And in Louisiana we have a culture of a love of life, a love of family, and love of God. Nothing is more precious to any of us than the heartbeat. Our heartbeat is the most important organ that we have, and the heartbeat is the biggest indication of life that there is.”

— State Representative Valarie Hodges, (R) Louisiana.

A similar bill in Mississippi was blocked by a federal judge last week. That means the law in Louisiana would not go into effect unless that bill is upheld in court.