LA Galaxy part ways with MF Jonathan dos Santos



FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (8) moves the ball against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (8) moves the ball against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

November 29, 2021

The LA Galaxy parted ways Monday with midfielder and captain Jonathan dos Santos after five seasons.

The 31-year-old Mexican international’s contract is expired and will not be renewed for the 2022 campaign.

“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy,” said Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a team release. “In five seasons with the Galaxy, Jonathan was a key contributor and leader for us. We very much appreciate his work ethic, professionalism and passion during his time with our club and we wish him all the best.”

Dos Santos contributed six goals and 12 assists in 103 matches (91 starts), becoming the 30th player in franchise history to appear in 100 regular-season games. He was an MLS All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

He scored one goal in 26 games (22 starts) in 2021 for the Galaxy (13-12-9, 48 points), who finished one spot out of playoff contention in the MLS Western Conference.

Dos Santos originally joined the Galaxy from the La Liga side Villarreal, where he played from 2014-17 after a stint with FC Barcelona (2009-14).

His departure opens up a Designated Player spot on the Galaxy roster.

–Field Level Media