L.A. school district releases woke diet video

CHICAGO - APRIL 20: A student eats lunch at Jones College Prep High School April 20, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Public School system will introduce next fall a new vending policy restricting junk food and a new beverage contract banning carbonated drinks. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT – Thursday, September 15, 2022

Los Angeles Unified School District released a video claiming that diets are an example of ‘food oppression.’

The L.A. Parent Union drew attention to the presentation. The Union alleged that ‘food choice’ is the result of a false standard of health. Nutritionist, Kera Nyemb-Diop, and influencer Blair Imani, are featured in the video. The two ladies encouraged students to eat whatever they want as no nutritional choice is healthier than another.

“Diet culture, fatphobia and systems of oppression have created false hierarchies of food, it shows up everywhere,” Nyemb-Diop said.

“For instance, harmful thought patterns (include) like earning food though exercising or  that dessert is the reward for the “punishment” of eating vegetables,” Imani said. “Remember that you do not need to earn food.”

The video’s content directly opposes the CDC’s dietary suggestions. The CDC encourages eating vegetables and limiting intake of processed sugars.

This comes amid the fact that one out of every five children in the United States is obese.

