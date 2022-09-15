L.A. school district releases woke diet video

OAN Newsroom

Los Angeles Unified School District released a video claiming that diets are an example of ‘food oppression.’

.@LASchools shared this “Food Neutrality” video on @lausdHRDE Insta. They tell our kids that we’ve lied to them & no one food is better for them than another food (oppressive food hierarchy). @lausdHRDE is actively working to undermine parents & hurt kids. @LAUSDSup do u know? pic.twitter.com/eWVy0jyP9Y — LA Parent Union ❄️😢 (@UTLAUncensored) September 12, 2022

The L.A. Parent Union drew attention to the presentation. The Union alleged that ‘food choice’ is the result of a false standard of health. Nutritionist, Kera Nyemb-Diop, and influencer Blair Imani, are featured in the video. The two ladies encouraged students to eat whatever they want as no nutritional choice is healthier than another.

“Diet culture, fatphobia and systems of oppression have created false hierarchies of food, it shows up everywhere,” Nyemb-Diop said. “For instance, harmful thought patterns (include) like earning food though exercising or that dessert is the reward for the “punishment” of eating vegetables,” Imani said. “Remember that you do not need to earn food.”

The video’s content directly opposes the CDC’s dietary suggestions. The CDC encourages eating vegetables and limiting intake of processed sugars.

This comes amid the fact that one out of every five children in the United States is obese.

