L.A. County health officials urge residents to wear masks at home to protect vulnerable

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Health officials in Los Angeles County are now encouraging people to wear face coverings even at home to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19.

On average, 10 people are testing positive for COVID-19 every minute. 10-12% of those end up hospitalized, stressing our health care system even more. Stay home. Quarantine for 10 days if you've traveled, are a close contact, or been at a gathering. Your bubble is not safe. pic.twitter.com/iQz3xBQjwL — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 13, 2021

During a press briefing on Monday, L.A. County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer, explained that wearing a face covering at home would add an extra layer of protection. The recommendation applies for essential workers who live with the elderly or someone with underlying health conditions.

“While many families have figured out ways to protect older people and people who have underlying health conditions, there’s so much transmission right now that we strongly recommend you keep that face covering on if you’re a worker who is leaving every day, or you’re someone who has to run the essential errands in your family,” Dr. Ferrer stated.

L.A. County has imposed some of the state’s strictest lockdown orders.